Alberta wildfire update coming Thursday

    Alberta officials will provide a wildfire update Thursday morning. 

    Representatives from the government, Alberta Wildfire and Alberta Emergency Management Agency will be at the news conference in Edmonton at 9:30 a.m. MT. 

    As of 8:30 a.m., there were 26 wildfires burning Alberta's protected forests, down four from the day before. 

    Only one was burning out of control: a two-hectare blaze west of Calgary that was first assessed Thursday morning. 

    There had been no out-of-control wildfires since May 20, when a 18,500-hectare wildfire southwest of Fort McMurray was downgraded to the status "being held" and then finally "under control" on Tuesday

    More to come…

