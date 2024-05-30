Alberta wildfire update coming Thursday

Alberta officials will provide a wildfire update Thursday morning.

Representatives from the government, Alberta Wildfire and Alberta Emergency Management Agency will be at the news conference in Edmonton at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Watch it live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were 26 wildfires burning Alberta's protected forests, down four from the day before.

Only one was burning out of control: a two-hectare blaze west of Calgary that was first assessed Thursday morning.

There had been no out-of-control wildfires since May 20, when a 18,500-hectare wildfire southwest of Fort McMurray was downgraded to the status "being held" and then finally "under control" on Tuesday.

More to come…