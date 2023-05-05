Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date

Wildfire in Drayton Valley, Alta., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton) Wildfire in Drayton Valley, Alta., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island