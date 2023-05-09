Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know

Officials will give an update on the Alberta wildfires Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta Wildfire information unit manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Blair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

There were 97 wildfires – 27 out of control – when Tucker and Blair talked to reporters Monday afternoon.

As of Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., there were 89 wildfires burning across the province, 26 of which are deemed to be out of control.

Premier Danielle Smith announced financial supports on Monday for people who are forced out for their communities for seven days.

Eligible Albertans can apply for the money starting Tuesday morning.

Several communities remained under mandatory evacuation orders on Tuesday, including Drayton Valley, parts of Yellowhead County, Fox Creek, East Prairie Metis Settlement, Fox Lake and Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.