Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.

The prime minister, Canada's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, and Edmonton Centre Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault toured the CAF's set up at CFB Edmonton and were shown the equipment being sent to front lines around the province.

More than 17,000 Albertans remain unable to go home because of wildfire risk.

Monday afternoon, as 90 wildfires burned across the central and northern half of the province, 15 evacuation orders remained in place, including Valleyview, which was evacuated Monday afternoon.

The majority of the wildfires are under control or being held, but 23 are classified as out of control by Alberta Wildfire.

"Hot and dry conditions throughout much of the province are creating the perfect storm for fires to start and grow quickly, which poses a significant and unpredictable threat to many communities," said Colin Blair, Alberta Emergency Management Agency's executive director.

Strong winds Monday and Tuesday may lead to more unpredictable behaviour, Alberta Wildfire added.

"Combined with the heat and dryness, this will cause dangerous conditions for our firefighters on the ground," said Christie Tucker.

"We are not out of the woods. I don't believe the worst is behind us. We need to be prepared and ensure our resources are best placed where that fire danger is going to be most extreme."

From left, General Steve Graham, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Colonel Ben Schmidt and MP Bill Blair discuss the Alberta wildfires while meeting with members of the Canadian Armed Forces who are assisting in the Alberta wildfires, in Edmonton on Monday, May 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

As the prime minister was told Monday, CAF members are helping build fire guards, moving hoses, cleaning up hot spots and helping protect buildings – essentially freeing up the wildland firefighters to handle the most technical firefighting.

While Trudeau – who is on his way to the G7 summit in Japan – did not speak to media, his ministers did, pledging the federal support would continue so long as it was needed.

"We're working very closely not just with other provinces across the country, but other countries – United States, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico – to see if we can draw other firefighters to bring them here to assist Canadian Armed Forces," Blair said.

"There are wildfires burning in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Territories and so we know that there is still more resources going to be required."

Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency because of the wildfires on May 6.

With files from The Canadian Press