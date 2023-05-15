Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.

A little less than 20,000 Albertans remain unable to go home because of wildfire risk.

Monday morning, as 89 wildfires burned across the central and northern half of the province, 11 communities remained evacuated or on alert to leave at short notice.

The majority of the wildfires are under control or being held, but a quarter are classified as out of control by Alberta Wildfire. The tally does not include fires in which local authorities are leading the response.

More than 800 firefighters from outside of the province are helping some 1,500 Albertans fight fires. Another 100 are expected to arrive this week.

The 300 soldiers deployed to the province will be spread out, primarily at three locations most at risk: Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley and Fox Creek. A blaze southeast of Grande Prairie was last measured by Alberta Wildfire at 1,580 hectares. Two kilometres south of the Town of Drayton Valley burns a 5,000-hectare wildfire. And a fire 25,000 hectares in size is burning in the Fox Creek Area. All three are considered out of control.

In an update Sunday, officials said hot, dry and windy weather has sparked new fires in the northernmost parts of Alberta and could become a concern in the south. Alberta Wildfire said it would reposition or bolster resources if needed.

"We'll be analyzing the situation in the coming days, seeing where the wildfire danger is the highest, and moving our resources around appropriately to respond to any new wildfires that may start in the south of the province," Josee St-Onge of Alberta Wildfire said.

Officials from Alberta Wildfire and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency have been holding daily news conferences to keep the public updated on the situation. Watch Monday's event at 3 p.m. live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

No new evacuation alerts or orders were issued over Sunday night.

Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency because of the wildfires on May 6.

With files from The Canadian Press