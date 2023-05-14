Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday

Eighty-seven wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday morning, according to Alberta Wildfire.

Of those, 24 were classified as out of control, 48 under control, and 15 being held.

The number does not include fires for which a local municipality is leading the response.

The number of wildfires increased by only one over Saturday night.

While some 16,000 Albertans are unable to go home because of a wildfire threat, no new evacuations were issued after 10 p.m.

WOODLANDS COUNTY

A wildfire in the Shining Bank area could prompt an evacuation in Woodlands County if the weather worsens, officials say.

Residents near the McLeod River and the south county boundary line near Highway 32 have been told to gather pets, important documents, medication, and food and water for three days.

BRAZEAU COUNTY, DRAYTON VALLEY

Some residents in Brazeau County remain under an evacuation order. Others are supposed to be prepared to leave with 30 minutes' notice.

Evacuation zone: Between Township Roads 480 and 494, and Range Roads 64 and 90. This includes the Town of Drayton Valley.

On alert: Between Township Road 480 to Highway 621, and between Range Roads 90 and 110.

Evacuees have been directed to go to the Expo Centre in Edmonton. Help is available at 780-542-7777.

RAINBOW LAKE

Rainbow Lake in northwestern Alberta, at risk because of a fire to the south, has been evacuated since May 6.

Evacuees are being hosted at the High Level Arena, where there are beds or space for campers.

DENE THA' FIRST NATION

Chateh, one of three communities making up the Dene Tha' First Nation, was evacuated on Saturday.

Evacuees were supposed to register at the Bushe River Administrative Office in High Level.

BIG LAKES COUNTY

A wildfire alert asking all Big Lakes County residents to be prepared to leave within one hour remains in effect.

High Prairie residents must be ready to leave within four hours.

One area remained evacuated Saturday night: between Township Roads 740 and 730 and Range Roads 162 and 152. East Prairie Métis Settlement also remains evacuated.

"The risk of wildfire remains due to continuing isolated ground fires. Be aware of possible flare-ups as temperatures and winds continue to pose a risk. If the situation changes, another Alberta Emergency Alert will be issued," the alert reads.

LEDUC COUNTY

Crews were able to contain a wildfire in Leduc County on Saturday.

Residents between Township Road 504 and the North Saskatchewan River, between Range Roads 271 and 265, were evacuated earlier in the day.

Overnight, fire crews monitored for flare ups and dealt with hot spots.

The evacuation order remained in effect as of Sunday morning.

M.D. OF GREENVIEW

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, as well as the area between the nation and Township Road 722 between highway 49 and Range Road 242, remain evacuated.

As well, Fox Creek, Little Smoky, and all surrounding areas of these communities remain evacuated. Evacuees were told to go to Whitecourt on Highway 43. A reception centre has been set up at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre.

And, an area south of Grovedale is also evacuated: south of Township Road 690, between Highway 40 and the B.C. border. Residents north of Township Road 690, up to the Wapiti River, are supposed to be ready to leave on short notice.

CLEAR HILLS COUNTY

A wildfire moving northeast along the south side of Highway 64 means some Clear Hills County residents should be ready to leave within one hour.

The area under alert is south of Township Road 854 between Range Roads 84 and 74.

SUCKER CREEK FIRST NATION

Everyone in Sucker Creek First Nation remains on an evacuation alert.

A wildfire is burning west of East Prairie Road - Highway 749.

The First Nation was told to be ready to leave with one hour's notice.