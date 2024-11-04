Alberta woman hit in the face by an egg on Halloween, police search for assailant

Police are looking for the person who threw an egg at a Grande Prairie woman on Halloween.

The woman was hit in the face by the egg as she was handing out Halloween candy at t her home on Kateri Drive.

Witnesses told police the egg was thrown from a pickup truck that sped southbound from the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup is described as a full size, either beige or blue in colour.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has security footage between 9:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the area of Kateri Dr. between 74 Avenue and 68 Avenue is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.