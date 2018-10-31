

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Alberta man faces 46 charges for, among other things, theft and assaulting an RCMP officer with bear spray.

According to Rocky Mountain House RCMP, a man stole several bottles of liquor form the Great Canadian Liquor store and fled in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado truck.

Three days later, an officer conducted a traffic stop of the same vehicle.

The two suspects with the vehicle resisted arrest, causing an altercation, RCMP said.

According to police, one of the two suspects sprayed the officer. Both fled the scene, with one driving the stolen pickup truck.

Two days later, on October 29, RCMP lead a targeted search which found the stolen truck on the Sunchild First Nation. A man was seen leaving the vehicle.

Before being arrested, the man lead officers on a foot chase and assaulted one RCMP member.

At the time of his arrest, Christopher Wickins-Pearse, 22 years old, was wanted on arrest warrants out of other jurisdictions.

The Albertan, of no fixed address, faces nearly four dozen charges. The list, in part, includes four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; three counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose; breaking and entering with intent; identity fraud, five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; assaulting a peace officer; and resisting arrest.

Police said he would remain in custody until his scheduled court appearance on November 7.

As the second suspect has not been identified, the investigation remains ongoing.