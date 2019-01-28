

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton political scientist is warning voters to be skeptical in the weeks before the provincial election after a United Conservative Party candidate backtracked on a claim the carbon tax was costing her church tens of thousands of dollars.

“We’re going to see a lot of half-truths amplified to score political points,” said MacEwan University’s Chaldeans Mensah.

His comment comes after Michaela Glasgo, a candidate for the Brooks and Medicine Hat area, corrected a statement that the carbon tax was going to cost her church $50,000 in 2019.

Unbelievable.



Today at church we learned that the Carbon Tax is going to cost our church $50 000 this year ALONE.



That’s the cost of one less pastor for the sick and suffering & less help for those who need it most in our community. #ABLeg #medhat — Michaela Glasgo (@michaelaglasgo) January 27, 2019

“That’s the thing about the carbon tax, it doesn’t discriminate,” she wrote on Sunday. “Whether you’re a senior’s facility in Sundre, a local small business, or a community church in Medicine Hat, this is the cost of Rachel Notley’s failed social license experiment.”

UCP leader Jason Kenney retweeted her statement, commenting, “We hear stories like this all the time, sadly.”

We hear stories like this all the time, sadly. https://t.co/d1Okx5biw2 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 27, 2019

However, after the claim was challenged online, Glasgo issued two new statements on Monday, the first one emphasizing “groups are feeling the stress” of the carbon tax.

A second statement clarified the $50,000 figure was a measure of the church’s increase in operational expenses when compared to 2017. According to Glasgo, the church expects the carbon tax to cost $5,400 in 2019.

Mensah said he expected the campaign to be very intense, and that voters should be skeptical of all candidates—and what they post online.

“Be very, very diligent and make sure that information they’re getting—especially from social media—that information is factual and can be a basis for making a decision,” the political scientist advised.

“Voters should learn from the experience in the United States, where foreign actors use social media to spread all kinds of bad information.”

Glasgo told followers she did not intend to mislead anyone with her original statement, but that she stood by her criticism of the provincial carbon tax.

“This is still a sizable sum for a not-for-profit that is already dealing with the burden of increased costs, and I do not think the impact should be downplayed."

In a statement to CTV News, the UCP said that as Glasgo made the first remark in good faith, Kenney retweeted it in good faith, and the NDP has willingly shared misinformation about the UCP.

It added: "A $5,400 carbon tax bill is not inconsequential, especially for a non-profit organization. The fact remains that the NDP carbon tax has made it harder for everything from faith groups to seniors centers to remain in operation."

With files from Timm Bruch