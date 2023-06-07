Albertans asked to conserve electricity Wednesday evening due to hot temperatures

Hot temperatures across Alberta prompted a grid alert Wednesday afternoon.

The Alberta Electric System Operator issued the alert at 3:49 p.m. and asked people to conserve electricity until 7 p.m.

The alert was caused by hot weather, low wind and an unplanned generator outage, AESO tweeted.

"The AESO issues a Grid Alert when the power system is under stress and we’re preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability," the AESO website reads. "Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity use during Grid Alerts to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures to balance the system, including rotating power outages.

AESO has the following electricity conservation tips:

Turn off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances

Minimize the use of air conditioning/space heaters

Delay the use of major power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after peak hours

Use cold water for washing clothes—most of the energy used goes to heating the water (only running full loads helps too)

Delay charging electric vehicles and/or plugging in block heaters

Cook with your microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove

Limit the use of kitchen or bathroom ventilation fans

Use motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages, and outdoors when possible

Work on a laptop instead of a desktop computer (laptops are more energy-efficient than desktop units)

Edmonton is under a heat warning until Thursday morning.

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response Wednesday afternoon.