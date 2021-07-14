Advertisement
Albertans asked to conserve power during peak hours: AESO
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 6:14PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 Wednesday afternoon.
AESO said in a Tweet that this alert is due to an "unplanned loss in generation" and that reserves are balancing the power system.
The company says supply continues to meet demand, but asks Albertans to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
This is the second Level 2 alert AESO has issued in the last seven days.