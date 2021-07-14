EDMONTON -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 Wednesday afternoon.

AESO said in a Tweet that this alert is due to an "unplanned loss in generation" and that reserves are balancing the power system.

We have declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 2 as of 4:46 p.m. on July 14, 2021.



Please conserve energy if you can between 4-7p.m. #ABElectricity pic.twitter.com/PQ94kmyUen — AESO (@theAESO) July 14, 2021

The company says supply continues to meet demand, but asks Albertans to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This is the second Level 2 alert AESO has issued in the last seven days.