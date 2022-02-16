Albertans asked to hold off on non-urgent blood tests amid shortage of medical-grade plastics: AHS

Alberta Health Services is experiencing a shortage of supplies for blood tests.

In a release on Wednesday, AHS asked Albertans to delay non-urgent blood testing due to a shortage of disposable vials.

Patients are being asked to consult their physician as to whether or not their blood tests could be “safely delayed until further notice,” when stock is once again replenished.

AHS said supplies are “tight globally” because of ongoing shortages of medical-grade plastics, affecting the vials used for the most commonly ordered blood tests, which include:

Complete Blood Count

Complete Blood Count with Differential

Hemoglobin A1C

At this time, AHS said it is working with vendors to retain urgent shipments as soon as possible while investigating if alternative supplies already in stock could be used as a temporary fix.

Physicians and partner organizations are being notified of the shortage, AHS said. Plus, they’re being asked to hold off on ordering non-urgent blood tests to conserve their depleting inventory.