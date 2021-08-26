EDMONTON -- Alberta residents received the most COVID-19 financial support from Ottawa among all provinces on average, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

The group’s new report, “Still Picking Up the Tab,” analyzes federal and provincial spending on COVID-19 measures.

Albertans received more COVID-19 financial support than residents of any province, averaging $12,350 per person.

In Alberta, almost all of that money was from the federal government, with just eight per cent of the funding coming from the province.

On average, Albertans received more money from the federal government ($11,410 or just under $50 billion total) than residents of any other province, well ahead of second-placed Ontario ($9,940).

More than 92 per cent of the federal funding came through two programs: Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ($17.5 billion), and the Canada Emergency Business Account loan forgiveness program ($1.9 billion).

The report indicates the Alberta government was in the bottom tier of provinces in how much of its GDP it contributed to COVID-19 funding independent of federal money.

B.C. ranked first at 3.5 per cent of its GDP. Alberta contributed 1.2 % and was ranked seventh of 10 provinces, ahead of Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

The total value of COVID-19 measures across both federal and provincial governments for the three fiscal years, ending with 2020–21, now amounts to almost $620 billion, according to the report.