EDMONTON -- Some Albertans are finding it difficult to follow the government's advice not to travel unnecessarily without losing thousands of dollars.

Gillian Bentley and her fiancé are considering cancelling their Las Vegas wedding because of the uncertainty.

"We are two months out, so so much can change," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"We just want to make the right choice for our friends and family right? And public health, really, too."

Although date they set isn't for another two months, they've already confirmed 75 guests and booked flights and accommodations.

"Ultimately if it stays at this level, then I think the right thing to do is cancel it," Bentley said.

But Swoop, their airline carrier, is offering few options for refunds.

"Right now they haven’t issued any refunds unless you’ve booked their flexible flight options, which is really disappointing."

A volunteer organizer with the Internazionale Soccer Club of Edmonton has found herself and her team in a similar position.

When the club grounded all teams, Amber Fobes called Swoop to see if they could receive a refund or credit for 23 return-trip flights to Abbotsford, B.C., where they were headed for a tournament in April.

She said they've been told they won't get either.

"I feel this is an extreme circumstance that no one could've predicted. If we knew this was going to happen 232955 we wouldn't've even put a deposit down. We wouldn't've ventured out of the province," Fobes said.

"But this was the first time our boys were going to fly and so we were really excited. We've been planning this since August."

She said the flights total about $5,200. Her credit company is also working on her behalf to reclaim a second installment for the flights.

But altogether, including tournament registration, a hotel deposit, jackets and Vancouver Whitecaps FC tickets the team bought for an outing, they're out close to $8,500.

"We have kids that have to fundraise to get there because financially they can't.

"So for them to be out is a little more heartbreaking for me because they worked extra to pay for the trip."

On its website, Swoop said its cancellation policy remained unchanged, which permitted cancellations within 24 hours of booking as long as flyers were within seven days of leaving.

One travel agency, Paull Travel, is recommending those who are booked to travel any time after May wait to see how the situation develops.

Manager Lesley Paull said customer service waits are averaging between two and three hours for WestJet and Air Canada.

"We’ve never had this experience. Been through SARS, H1N1, 9/11, but this one is kind of unprecedented," she estimated.

The company is suggesting rather than wait out the phone lines, customers wait out COVID-19.

"To cancel now, really doesn’t have a benefit because whatever penalties are going to be are still going to be the penalties in two months, four months – but maybe it’ll be better," Paull said.

Bentley said she and her fiancé have until April 15 to pay for their venue fully.

The couple is trying not to stress until then.

"It’s a wedding. We can still get married it’s not a big deal. We’ve got all the important things."

A Swoop representative told CTV News Edmonton it would start offering Friday a "peace of mind re-booking policy" for new bookings. As of March 13, customers would have Swoop's ModiFly feature added to their package for free, which would allow them a one-time change of time or date for flights more than seven days away. Those with flights more than a week out can also add ModiFly to their booking for free.

Swoop said it was emailing customers who had booked to travel to the U.S., Mexico and Jamaica on or before March 31 to rebook or cancel.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg