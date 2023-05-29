Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP

OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.

