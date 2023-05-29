Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP

In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.

Leaders Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley are nearly neck and neck, according to polls and analysis.

Both have served as premier and leaders of the Official Opposition. Smith has sat in the top office since she won the UCP leadership contest in October and served as opposition leader from 2012 to 2014 as leader of the former Wildrose Party. Notley ended more than four decades of conservative power when she was elected as Alberta's 17th premier in 2015, then has led the NDP from the opposition side since losing the 2019 election to Jason Kenney.

The candidates' public records were frequently targeted during a month-long campaign that was dominated by the economy and health care.

As Albertans struggle with inflated consumer prices, both parties have promised to keep Alberta's taxes the lowest in Canada. While Smith would introduce tax changes to benefit those earning $60,000 annually, as well as a law mandating a binding referendum before personal or corporate income tax hikes, Notley would end small business tax and raise corporate income tax from eight per cent to 11 per cent.

Alberta's publicly funded health-care system is short on family doctors and emergency resources. Both leaders have pledged to increase access to primary care and eliminate backlogs in the system.

Smith's campaign excluded some of her party's more contentious ideas – namely, a provincial police force, provincial pension plan and Alberta's sovereignty act.

She also, as premier, pledged $330 million to a new National Hockey League arena in Calgary.

Notley and the NDP sought to capitalize on comments Smith previously made comparing people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 to Adolf Hitler supporters and a mid-campaign conclusion by Alberta's ethics commissioner that Smith undermined the rule of law by pressuring her justice minister to end a criminal court case of a COVID-19 protester.

Polls are projecting the NDP will gain a number of seats but that the UCP will narrowly win. Any party needs to earn 44 seats in the 87-seat legislature to form a majority government.

Calgary has been considered the main battleground as the NDP has a strong hold in Alberta's capital city and the UCP in rural Alberta.

More than 758,500 Albertans – a record number – voted in advance polls. The number represents about 27 per cent of the electorate.

Polls opened Monday at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton will be updating this article throughout the day and broadcast live results from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. MT online.

With files from The Canadian Press