Online reservations for provincial campgrounds opened on Tuesday, and by 1 p.m., 3,700 reservations have been made.

That number is up from 3,000 made by 1 p.m. on opening day last year.

Central reservations went live at 1 p.m., and north and northeast reservations go live at 3 p.m.

Campsites at Dinosaur Provincial Park, Writing on Stone Provincial Park and Bow Valley Provincial Park are already sold out.

Seven new campgrounds came online this year, offering an additional 452 campsites.