

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute shows how each Canadian province feels about each other.

Albertans like Saskatchewan (77 per cent) and Manitoba (39 per cent) the most. The feeling is mutual, with 75 per cent of participants in Saskatchewan showing love to Albertans.

Alberta is the province that dislikes Quebec the most: 81 per cent of Albertans are unfriendly to the French Canadian province. The feeling is mutual here too, as Quebec is the province that dislikes Albertans the most at 51 per cent.

Albertans are buddies with their neighbours to the east, but not so much the west. Fifty-seven per cent of respondents from Alberta do not like British Columbians, while 47 per cent of the latter do not care for their neighbours.

When it comes to Ontario, 44 per cent of Quebecois are friendly towards them, but Ontarians don’t reciprocate the love. Instead, their favourite province is Alberta at 28 per cent.

A total of 4,024 Canadians participated in the survey.