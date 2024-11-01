Albertans see less humanity in society than other Canadians

Albertans have a lower opinion of the level of humanity in society than the rest of the country, according to a new survey.

The Humanity Index is a world-first attempt to measure the humanity of a population. Designed by Pierre Côté, creator of the Relative Happiness Index, in collaboration with market research company Léger, Canadians were surveyed on how they think 14 different domains shape society.

Côté said he was motivated to create the index to quantify the overall well-being of humanity and establish a baseline measure that researchers can return to.

“We talk about humanity without exactly knowing what it is. We don't know where we have to start when we talk humanity. So the first measure, it's a way to establish the base standard,” he said.

Whether evaluating generosity, democracy, truth, or engagement, a clear disparity in Canadians’ responses emerged. Survey results showed there is a significant gap between our perceptions of self and society. On average, Canadians appraised their own level of humanity at 77.6 out of 100 but gave the collective a barely passing grade of 61.3.

“The inaugural Humanity Index provides us with a clear understanding of where we currently stand in terms of our collective humanity, and the key dimensions that shape it. Although the results are lower than expected, the focus should be on where we aspire to go from here,” Côté said in a statement when the results of the survey were published.

Province to province, there isn’t much difference in how Canadians measure their own level of humanity, but when it comes to evaluating the good of the collective, there is a 10-point gap between Quebec, having the highest view of their society at 66 per cent, and the more critical Alberta with 56.5 per cent.

Regional perceptions of society’s humanity

Quebec: 66/100

British Columbia: 61.3/100

Ontario: 60.3/100

Maritime Provinces: 60/100

Prairies: 59.5/100

Alberta: 56.5/100

Why responses were so different in Alberta remains a question mark, Côté said. A closer look at survey results indicates it wasn’t just one domain where Albertans had lower regard for the humanity of society. The province evaluated all 14 dimensions lower than anywhere else in Canada.

“Why people from Alberta evaluate every dimensions lower, I don't know. Honestly, I think people from Alberta know the answer better than me. But that's the fact, and it was the same questions asked in the same order everywhere in Canada,” Côté said.

Though Alberta ranked lower in this regard, it’s not as though the rest of the country had a glowing view of the collective well-being. The general low ranking of humanity among Canadians should be a call to start thinking and talking about these issues more openly, Côté said, and he hopes the Humanity Index is a tool to facilitate those discussions.

“It's a way to talk about this subject and for people to discuss openly, without fear and without tension about a very important subject,” he said.