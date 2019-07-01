The major collisions unit is investigating whether a pedestrian who was struck near Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard Sunday evening was under the influence.

The incident happened sometime before midnight.

Police said a Pontiac Vibe driven by a 33-year-old man was travelling north on Gateway Boulevard and crossing 82 Avenue on a green light at the same time a 30-year-old man was cross 82 Avenue from south to north.

The pedestrian was in the west side of the intersection in a crosswalk, according to officials.

But once he reached the north curb, he allegedly tried to run across Gateway Boulevard from the west to the east against the light and was struck by the Pontiac.

Police said the man landed on the pavement a distance away. He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in respect to the pedestrian’s actions.