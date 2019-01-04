Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Alcohol believed to be a factor in early morning head-on crash
Police are investigating after a serious crash early Friday morning.
CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 5:52AM MST
Last Updated Friday, January 4, 2019 5:57AM MST
Police are on scene of a two vehicle crash at 91 Street between Edwards Drive Southwest and Anthony Henday Drive.
The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Police say one of the vehicles was going the wrong way on the road, resulting in a head on crash.
One person in each vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Police have 91 Street shut down while they investigate, and are encouraging drivers to use other routes.