Police are on scene of a two vehicle crash at 91 Street between Edwards Drive Southwest and Anthony Henday Drive.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Police say one of the vehicles was going the wrong way on the road, resulting in a head on crash.

One person in each vehicle was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police have 91 Street shut down while they investigate, and are encouraging drivers to use other routes.