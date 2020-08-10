EDMONTON -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle collision that caused major traffic delays in west Edmonton Monday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred on 100 Avenue near 186 Street and resulted in a man being taken to hospital with minor injuries. A man and woman in their 50s in the second vehicle were also taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Eastbound traffic went down to a single lane as police investigated the cause of the crash.

Traffic on Anthony Henday Drive northbound was also impacted.

Emergency crews said they hoped to have the road reopened by 10 a.m.