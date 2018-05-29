A 65-year-old man is facing drug and weapon-related charges after a short-term investigation in Red Deer.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized the drugs and weapons from an apartment in the South Hill neighbourhood on May 24 during a search warrant after investigating for about two weeks.

ALERT seized 126 of crack cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl powder, a rifle, a shotgun, a replica handgun, brass knuckles, two Tasers, and $15,380.

Douglas Allan McFarlane was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of proceeds of crime, ALERT said.

McFarlane is in custody.