Police said fentanyl and a firearm had been seized following a drug trafficking investigation in Fort McMurray.

ALERT’s investigation began in December, 2017, after investigators received information about fentanyl trafficking in the Fort McMurray area.

Members of ALERT’s Fort McMurray organized crime and gang team seized drugs and a firearm in a lower townsite apartment on March 21, 2018. At that time, two people were also arrested.

Officials said 18.4 grams of fentanyl was seized – investigators believe the way the drugs were packaged and sold indicates the fentanyl was being sold as heroin.

The firearm, a .22 calibre rifle, was seized along with ammunition, and $1,530 cash proceeds of crime.

The two arrested in this investigation have been identified as: Lindsay Boyd, 31, and Kyla Boulin, 26.

Boyd faces a number of drug and firearms charges, while Boulin has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Bobby Jo Gladue – the Edmonton man is wanted for fentanyl trafficking.

Anyone with details on Gladue’s whereabouts is asked to call ALERT’s Fort McMurray gang timline at 780-788-GANG (4264).

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).