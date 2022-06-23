ALERT seizes guns; $819K in drugs, cash and jewelry in Lloydminster-based bust
ALERT seizes guns; $819K in drugs, cash and jewelry in Lloydminster-based bust
An interprovincial gang operation has had more than $800,000 in drugs, cash and jewelry seized, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams based in Lloydminster.
Project Deception started in May 2021 after an initial bust in the city that straddles the Alberta/Saskatchewan border.
The investigation led to Edmonton and Kelowna-based suppliers, ALERT said. Seizures in all three of those cities happened as well as in Springbrook, Alta., and Vernon, B.C. ALERT said several homes were also searched on June 1.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $571,000.
Items seized:
- Two handguns with ammunition;
- 3,600 grams of cocaine;
- 3,055 grams of suspected buffing agents;
- 1,223 grams of methamphetamine;
- 275 grams of suspected fentanyl;
- $101,888 cash; and
- $147,872 in restrained assets, including jewelry.
No one has been arrested, but several suspects from both Alberta and B.C. have been identified, ALERT said.
"Project Deception remains ongoing as investigators are preparing reports and disclosure for Crown Counsel," the statement from ALERT said.
The investigation included help from officers with several specialized RCMP teams, Edmonton Police Service and investigators with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).
ALERT encourages anyone with information about suspected gang or drug activity in their community to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and soggy to end the week
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them
Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
'Be willing to forgive': Travis Patron addresses jury in closing arguments of assault trial
Court heard closing arguments in the trial of Travis Patron, a former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Regina
-
City report proposes $76M for Arcola Avenue improvements, Prince of Wales Dr. extension
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Wednesday's session of executive committee.
-
'Be willing to forgive': Travis Patron addresses jury in closing arguments of assault trial
Court heard closing arguments in the trial of Travis Patron, a former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party.
-
Charge laid following investigation into assault at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
RCMP have charged a Manitoba man with assault following an investigation into an alleged altercation at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre in February.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
Toronto
-
CAA releases seven tips that will actually help you save money on gas
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall in York Region on Wednesday.
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis to spend two days in Quebec, meeting once with Indigenous leaders
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Welcome to Elora’s Lau-Tea-Da Lentils, the only lentil farm in Ontario
'We thought, why not,' says owner Laura Ferrier
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Vancouver
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
-
'Derogatory comments' made in First Nations community lead to B.C. nurse's suspension
A B.C. nurse is facing a temporary suspension and other restrictions for "discriminatory and derogatory" comments made in the workplace.
-
With fewer people taking transit, Vancouver's TransLink gets into the real estate business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.
Vancouver Island
-
Vehicle seized after hit-and-run crash injures couple, dogs near Nanaimo
Mounties say they have seized a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
What to expect with Vancouver Island's first summer heatwave
CTV's Warren Dean breaks down what to expect with the island's upcoming heatwave.
-
One dead, another hospitalized after crash on Cortes Island, B.C.
RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and sent another to hospital on a B.C. island east of Campbell River.