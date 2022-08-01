Alerts issued for severe storm possibly producing a tornado in Clearwater County

Officials are warning residents and visitors in Clearwater County of a severe thunderstorm that could be producing a tornado in west central Alberta Monday afternoon.

According to a tornado warning at 3:48 p.m., a rotating thunderstorm possibly producing a tornado was near Rocky Mountain House, moving east at 50 kilometres per hour, with the storm edging closer to that community and Codner.

"Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure," the alert read. "Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible.

"Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine."

At that time, a tornado warning was issued for Clearwater County, near Rocky Mountain House and Crimson Lake.

Meteorologists were tracking the storm, which is also capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the tornado warning read. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

ALERT AT 3:29 P.M.

The storm was moving east at 50 kilometres per hour, with the communities of Ferrier and Rocky Mountain House in its path, alerts said.

ALERT AT 2:57 P.M.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued, indicating a rotating thunderstorm was possibly producing a tornado near Horburg, moving southeast at 35 kilometres per hour toward that community. That alert was dropped by 3:30 p.m.

ALERT AT 2:17 P.M.

As of 2:13 p.m., the storm was located around 10 kilometres west of Saunders, moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour.

Several minutes later, the alert was updated to include that the communities of Saunders and Ancona were in the storm's path. That alert ended at 2:41 p.m. as the storm moved past the communities.