Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man charged in hit-and-run which killed 16-year-old

An Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

The 49-year-old faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and obstruction of justice.

He was released with conditions and scheduled to be back in court in Mayerthorpe on Nov. 17.

A 16-year-old boy was the victim of the Oct. 1 hit-and-run on the nation west of Edmonton.