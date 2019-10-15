Alice Cooper coming to Jubilee Auditorium in 2020
Alice Cooper performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 10, 2012. (AP / Dave Martin)
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 1:01PM MDT
Alice Cooper is coming to Edmonton. The legendary rock star will perform at the Jubilee Auditorium on April 15, 2020.
Edmonton is one of six Canadian dates on the spring 2020 North American tour schedule, which was announced Tuesday.
Tickets for the concert go on sale on Wednesday morning.