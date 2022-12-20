All 30 piers along Valley Line Southeast LRT fixed, TransEd ready to resume testing: CEO

All 30 piers that needed repairs along Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast LRT have been fixed, allowing TransEd to resume testing the full line, its CEO said Tuesday.

Ronald Joncas gave the progress update in the morning at the Davies Transit Centre in southeast Edmonton.

"Today, I am happy to announce that we have reached a progress of 94 per cent," he told reporters.

"The final work includes concrete surface finishing and cleanup, which does not impact the testing of the train. In fact, you may see trains operating through the whole alignment, from the 102 Street all the way to Mill Woods, before the New Year."

In mid-November, TransEd confirmed a total of 30 elevated track piers were cracked, up from the first estimate of 21.

In the month since then, crews have worked "24/7," Joncas said, to reinforce them with rebar, concrete and steel beams.

Next, TransEd will be double checking the entire rail line and overhead power system on the elevated track, testing the quality of train service, and running tests of various levels of service, including peak and special event operations.

Joncas expects the final safety certifications to be completed in 2023, although he wouldn't say definitively when the line would open to the public.

"We are not far out."

The LRT line, originally scheduled to be operating in 2020, has been plagued with issues. In 2018, a "large concrete mass" was discovered in the North Saskatchewan riverbed under the Tawatinâ Bridge, pushing back construction for months. Absenteeism and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic delayed the project further in 2021, TransEd has said.

TransEd is contractually responsible for the financial fallout of the delays, as well as for operating and maintaining the line for the next three decades.

"It's not cheap. We cannot obviously disclose any financial numbers, as you can imagine, this remains confidential in TransEd, but we are bearing the cost and assure you once again, that will have no impact to the Edmontonians on their taxpayer dollars," Joncas said Tuesday.

"So it is in all of our interest to make sure that these repairs are meeting the contractual requirements. We are bearing the risk for the 30 years to come so we are here for the long time."