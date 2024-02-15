EDMONTON
    • All-Canadian music acts announced for Beaumont Music Festival

    Olivia Street from the band King of Foxes plays live at the CKUA Performance Space during the Beaumont Music Festival’s lineup launch event on February 15, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Olivia Street from the band King of Foxes plays live at the CKUA Performance Space during the Beaumont Music Festival’s lineup launch event on February 15, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Beaumont Music Festival announced the new lineup of Canadian musicians for its 2024 season.

    The festival — launched in 2008 and formerly known as the Beaumont Blues and Roots Music Festival — will take place June 21 and 22 and host a number of talents from all across the nation.

    Twenty-year veteran rockers The Headstones will headline Friday night’s festivities with their high-adrenaline hits Tweeter and the Monkey Man and Cemetery while Canadian music sensation The Beaches will take the stage headlining the all-female Saturday night lineup with their chart-topping singles Blame Brett and T-Shirt.

    Other main stage performers this year include alt-pop rock diva Begonia, Juno award-winning rock band duo Dear Rouge, Indie-alternative band King of Foxes, country music artists Justin Sutton & North of 49 and smooth folk favourite Martin Kerr.

    Aside from the music, the event will feature festival favourites such as a beer garden, a vendor village of local artisans, food trucks including Beaumont’s own Chartier, cabana rentals, playgrounds and concessions.

    You can find a full list of the Beaumont Music Festival schedule here. Tickets are on sale now.

