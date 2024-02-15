All-Canadian music acts announced for Beaumont Music Festival

Beaumont Music Festival announced the new lineup of Canadian musicians for its 2024 season.

The festival — launched in 2008 and formerly known as the Beaumont Blues and Roots Music Festival — will take place June 21 and 22 and host a number of talents from all across the nation.

Twenty-year veteran rockers The Headstones will headline Friday night’s festivities with their high-adrenaline hits Tweeter and the Monkey Man and Cemetery while Canadian music sensation The Beaches will take the stage headlining the all-female Saturday night lineup with their chart-topping singles Blame Brett and T-Shirt.

Other main stage performers this year include alt-pop rock diva Begonia, Juno award-winning rock band duo Dear Rouge, Indie-alternative band King of Foxes, country music artists Justin Sutton & North of 49 and smooth folk favourite Martin Kerr.

Aside from the music, the event will feature festival favourites such as a beer garden, a vendor village of local artisans, food trucks including Beaumont’s own Chartier, cabana rentals, playgrounds and concessions.

You can find a full list of the Beaumont Music Festival schedule here. Tickets are on sale now.