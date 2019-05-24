

CTV Edmonton





All of the children hospitalized after their school bus crashed on the Whitemud on Thursday morning have been released, a spokesperson for Golden Arrow Buses tells CTV News.

According to Golden Arrow, the driver of the bus suffered a broken wrist and bruising, one child had a broken arm, and another received a broken collarbone.

The driver is planning to take time off work to recover from the crash.

A dozen people, including 11 children, were hospitalized when the bus crashed into a retaining wall shortly before the 149 Street exit on Whitemud Drive around 8:20 a.m.

Another 12 children were not injured and were taken on their way to Meadowlark, Rio Terrace and Lynwood Schools.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.