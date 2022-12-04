All-girl youth group serves warm meals at Boyle Street

An all-girl youth group served warm meals to Edmonton's vulnerable population at Boyle Street Community Services on Sunday.

The Gathering Angels, a group learning life skills and volunteering in the community, packaged more than 150 individual meals donated by a local Mediterranean restaurant and volunteered at Boyle Street for the second weekend in a row.

"These girls are ready to go every time there is a volunteering opportunity. They just want to give back, and that's what I love about them," said organizer Nesrine Merhi-Tarrabain.

"That's not always something we get to have here, especially on the weekends, so that's a really nice treat," Dan Zimmerman with Boyle Street told CTV News. "And it's something different a lot of folks haven't had."

Maya Swan, a member of The Gathering Angels for five years, remembers her first time visiting Boyle Street.

"It was really surprising how many [people] there were, but also seeing the reality of the nice people they are and how generous they are," she said.

"These people have to live outside in like -40 C. They don't have proper winter coats, they don't have food, they don't have a place to use the washroom."

Boyle Street Community Services hopes this group inspires others to help.

"We need people from the community to help out," Zimmerman said. "We need people from the community to come downtown and see these folks and get people to get to know their names."