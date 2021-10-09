'All kinds of spooky, scary and anxious': Halloween-themed art show in Highlands

EDMONTON -

Highlands is playing host to a scary art show with pieces themed on fear and anxiety, just in time for Halloween.

The exhibition, “A Cold Sweat 2: The Sweatening,” is being put on by Lowlands Project Space, an art gallery in the Highlands neighbourhood.

“We decided to do a Halloween show because everybody loves Halloween, there’s so much great imagery and history to pull on,” said Steven Teeuwsen, with the Lowlands Project Space.

The event features 11 art installations by 11 different artists, most are from Edmonton but there are also artists from Montreal, Athabasca and Calgary.

“There’s all kinds of artworks that either deal with environmental anxiety or personal struggles with different personality disorders,” said Teeuwsen. “All kinds of spooky, scary and anxious, a lot of fun for Halloween.

“The show really changes as we pass from day into night… the lighting is very dramatic and it definitely gets a lot spookier at night.”

Plans are in the works for a winter show, the group wants to make use of the space throughout the year if they can, according to Teeuwsen.

“We’ve been very lucky, we’ve had a lot of great support from the neighbourhood and it does have a neighbourhood kind of feel, compared to a traditional art space,” said Teeuwsen. “People feel very comfortable walking through the yards and interacting with the artwork and talking about the artwork in this very unpretentious, very unassuming space.”

Admission to the event is pay what you can, with the suggested price of $10. The event is running from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays until Halloween.