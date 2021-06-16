EDMONTON -- The RCMP have asked all St. Albert schools to go into a "hold and secure due to a situation in the community," St. Albert Public says.

Students are to stay inside until it's resolved, the school district added.

"Please do not go to your child's school," St. Albert Public said.

