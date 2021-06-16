Advertisement
All St. Albert schools in 'hold and secure' at RCMP request: St. Albert Public
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 9:45AM MDT
Police are investigating a vandalism incident in Broadmoor Lake Park.
Share:
EDMONTON -- The RCMP have asked all St. Albert schools to go into a "hold and secure due to a situation in the community," St. Albert Public says.
Students are to stay inside until it's resolved, the school district added.
"Please do not go to your child's school," St. Albert Public said.
More to come…