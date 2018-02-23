An Edmonton man alleged to have been trafficking cocaine is accused of ramming into police cruisers with officers inside.

Leduc RCMP said on February 15, members of its drug unit were trying to arrest the suspect when he attempted to flee.

The man allegedly crashed into two cruisers, which had one officer in each.

Mounties said the vehicles sustained extensive damage but no officers were injured.

"This situation highlights the risk our officers put themselves in on a daily basis,” Corporal Lyle Rattray said. “It is no secret that the drug trade goes hand in hand with organized crime and violence.”

RCMP seized $2,000 worth of cocaine and more than $1,500 in cash.

Daniel Nguyen, 27, is facing multiple charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest and dangerous driving.

Nguyen has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Leduc’s Provincial Court on March 15.