

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man is facing 119 charges for a chain of eight liquor store robberies.

All of the robberies were reported between August 12 and September 15.

The most recent incident happened Saturday evening at a liquor store near 150 Street and Yellowhead Trail. According to police, a male demanded money from a clerk before fleeing the store with liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash. He was found, armed with a pellet gun and stun gun, and arrested at approximately 9 p.m. outside another liquor store in the Mayfield Common area.

Police say Edmonton resident Atoy Gordon, 35, faces a total of 119 charges including robbery, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of an imitation weapon, weapon prohibition offences, and multiple breach of condition charges for previous offences committed across Canada.