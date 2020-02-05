EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Alley Kat Brewing Company has been sold. Owners Neil and Lavonne Herbst, who have headed the company for 25 years, made the announcement on their website on Wednesday.

Zane Christensen and Cameron French, who were born and raised in St. Albert will take over the brewery. Neil will remain involved in the daily operations of the brewery after the sale.

"At a time when we are seeing some craft breweries being absorbed by large multinationals, keeping Alley Kat in independent hands was extremely important to us," said Neil in a written release. "This sale will ensure Alley Kat continues to remain locally- owned and operated," Herbst says.

Christensen and French said the purchase is a dream come true.

"Originally, the plan was to start a new brewery from scratch. When the prospect to take the reins of such a successful and well-respected brand presented itself, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity," French said.

"Alley Kat is a brand with a great deal of integrity. That isn’t going to change. Alley Kat will continue to produce well-loved, award-winning beers. We are looking forward to immersing ourselves in this amazing brand and culture, and finding out what really makes Alley Kat Alley Kat!" Christensen said.

Alley Kat is the fourth longest operating brewery in Alberta.