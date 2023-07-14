Almost $150K in drugs seized in Fort McMurray; local man charged

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized six kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of what they believe to be a cocaine buffing agent, nearly 700 tabs of Percocet, and some $5,800 when they executed search warrants at two addresses in Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 5, 2023. (Provided.) The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized six kilograms of cocaine, nine kilograms of what they believe to be a cocaine buffing agent, nearly 700 tabs of Percocet, and some $5,800 when they executed search warrants at two addresses in Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 5, 2023. (Provided.)

