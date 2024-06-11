Almost a dozen fires under investigation in Grande Prairie

Eleven fires in Grande Prairie are being investigated as suspicious by authorities.

The county, its fire department and RCMP are asking anyone with information about the blazes to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Eight of the fires were found on the Grande Prairie Golf Course between April 29 and May 10. They were put out by club patrons and the fire department before spreading to the Bear Creek trail system.

On May 23, a fire was detected along the trail system in the South Bear Creek Park around 9:15 p.m.

Just after midnight on May 31, a fire was found on Resources Road near the golf course again.

The next morning, again around 12:30 a.m., another fire was found on Resources Road.

Investigators are asking for dash cam footage captured in these locations in the couple of hours preceding the fire being found.