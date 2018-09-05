Colin Kaepernick referenced Edmonton soccer sensation Alphonso Davies in the Nike ad that became a topic of controversy before it was even released.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

The ad is about following your dreams and overcoming obstacles along the way. Davies is shown as he scores a goal for Canada while Kaepernick says, “if you’re born a refugee, don’t let it stop you from playing soccer for the national team.”

Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana and moved to Canada when he was five years old. A year later he came to Edmonton, and in 2016 he moved to Vancouver to play for Whitecaps FC. After nearly two seasons with the Canadian club, the 17-year-old signed with European soccer giants Bayern Munich in an MLS record deal worth more than $20 million.

Controversial ad

Nike announced the former NFL quarterback as the face of the Just Do it 30th anniversary campaign on Monday, a move that prompted some protests on social media.

Kaepernick has not been on an NFL roster since the end of the 2016 season — the year he began to kneel during the United States’ national anthem to protest police brutality. But his protest was taken by many Americans as a slight to the anthem, flag and army.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018