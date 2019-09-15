The mayor of Wetaskiwin puckered up on Sunday to lock lips with a pig.

Mayor Tyler Gandam was one of several dignitaries taking part in the “Kiss a Pig” community fundraiser.

Gandam, who is also a volunteer firefighter, was originally planned to smooch a swine he helped rescue from a house fire last December.

Although the pig, Mr. Pua, was unable to attend, organizers quickly found a stand-in.

The money raised through the event will be distributed to three non-profit organizations in the community: The Wetaskiwin and District Museum, the Prom Project and The Wetaskiwin Ag Society.

A donation will also be made to Special Olympics in memory of James Gilbert. Gilbert, who passed away earlier this year, was one of two firefighters who rescued Mr. Pua.

Wetaskiwin is approximately 71 kilometres south of Edmonton.