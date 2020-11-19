EDMONTON -- Alberta’s justice minister and the chiefs of some of the province’s largest police services are making an announcement Thursday about law enforcement reform.

A government release says Solicitor General and Minister Kaycee Madu will reveal “new rules for Alberta’s police” at 12:30 p.m.

Dale McFee, Edmonton police chief and the president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, Calgary’s police chief Mark Neufeld, and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service chief Keith Blake will also be there.