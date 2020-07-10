EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is holding an event at Shell’s Scotford complex Friday to "recognize a significant carbon capture and storage achievement."

Premier Jason Kenney will speak 11:30 a.m. at the oilsands upgrader in Fort Saskatchewan.

In May 2019, the Quest carbon capture project marked four million tonnes of stored carbon dioxide, equivalent to the annual emissions of about one million cars.

Quest opened in 2015 and cost about $1.35 billion, backed with $745 million from the Alberta government and $120 million from Ottawa.

The project was sold to Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. in 2017, along with most of Shell's Alberta oilsands assets, but is still operated by Shell.

The facility captures and stores underground about one-third of the CO2 emissions from the Shell-operated Scotford Upgrader, which turns oilsands bitumen into synthetic crude that can be refined into fuel and other products.

The Scotford site opened in 1984 and has twice been expanded: once in 2011, and again in 2015 when the Quest carbon capture and storage facility was built.

With files from The Canadian Press