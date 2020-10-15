EDMONTON -- A Whitecourt man police believe is known online as “Shakenbake” is facing charges of sexual assault, child luring, and possessing child pornography.

Kenneth Bardilas, 27, is accused of beginning to talk to a 14-year-old on Snapchat and Instagram in January 2020 and later exchanging nude photographs with the teen.

Police say Bardilas allegedly arranged to meet the girl in a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

He is facing one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography, possessing child pornography for publication, and three counts of child luring.

He could face more charges, RCMP said.

Investigators also believe there could be other victims in other provinces, and encouraged anyone who was in contact with him or accounts under the “Shakenbake” name to contact police.

Bardilas is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP can be contacted at 780-997-7900.