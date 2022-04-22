Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP

Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.

The investigation began on Dec. 17, 2021 after Kitscoty RCMP were informed of the alleged sexual offences, which reportedly took place that month.

Police say all of the incidents are alleged to have taken place in the Kitscoty area and involved victims who were known to the accused, but police have not released any information about the number of victims or their ages.

King is described as 216 pounds, 6’2” with grey hair and blue eyes. Police have released a photo of him in the event that he used an alias.

King is facing two counts of sexual interference, and he has been released on conditions pending his next court appearance on May 3 in Lloydminster.

Police say they worked in partnership with the Zebra Child Protection Centre during the investigation.

Anyone who may have been a witness or a victim of an offence perpetrated by King is asked to call Kitscoty RCMP at 780-846-2870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitscoty is about 230 kilometres east of Edmonton.