EDMONTON -- RCMP have charged Michael Schweiger of Spruce Grove, Alta., with second-degree murder in the death of Alexander Blanarou, 24, of Abbotsford B.C. in 2017.

The 31-year-old Spruce Grove man was arrested on Nov. 27 after a three-year investigation, according to RCMP.

Schewiger has been remanded into custody and sent to B.C. for his trial.