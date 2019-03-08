

A central Alberta man is facing additional charges in connection to a child sexual exploitation case dating back to 2013.

Christopher Juneau, 34, of Eckville, Alta. was first arrested on Jan. 10, 2019 after a tip from the Queensland Police Service in Australia.

After executing search warrants, police seized a number of computers from homes in Fox Creek and Eckville, about 45 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit charged him with making, possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as voyeurism.

He was arrested a second time on Jan. 18 after allegedly breaching his bail conditions and accessing the internet.

On Friday, ICE announced that Juneau was facing a number of new charges, bringing the total number of charges against him to 73.

Since Juneau’s initial arrest, a number of potential victims came forward to police. ICE also identified other possible victims from forensic analysis of computers and other electronic devices seized from Juneau’s home.

Eight victims who were allegedly assaulted by Juneau on various times dating back to 2013 have now been identified.

On Mar. 1, police charged Juneau with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, voyeurism, possessing, accessing, distributing and making child pornography and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact their local police department, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.