Alta. man facing break-and-enter charges has home damaged in 'retaliation': RCMP

Mounties west of Edmonton issued a warning about vigilantism Wednesday after a man charged with break and enter also had his home damaged in an apparent act of revenge.

Officers were called to the summer village of South View, about 80 kilometres west of Edmonton, on Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

"The male was reported to have a weapon and he was making threats to all those around him," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a news release.

"Evansburg RCMP, along with the assistance of Mayerthorpe RCMP, attended the residence immediately and located the male still at the scene. The male was subsequently arrested."

A large machete was found at the scene, police said, and there was "tens of thousands of dollars in damage" done to the home.

The 48-year-old man, who is from the area, has been charged with break and enter, four counts of mischief, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and six counts of uttering threats.

Then on Monday, police responded to the accused's residence to find a break and enter had also happened there, with damage done to the home.

"Initial investigation indicates that the suspect's home was damaged as retaliation to the earlier events," Savinkoff wrote.

"While RCMP investigate this newest report, we caution individuals about vigilantism. This information is only being shared to raise awareness about violent occurrences in your community. This information is not to be used to carry out unlawful and harmful acts against this person."

The man charged in the initial incident is scheduled to appear in an Evansburg courtroom on Aug. 14.