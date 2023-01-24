Alta. man found guilty of defrauding friends, colleagues of $1.7M with sports business deals
An Alberta man was recently found guilty of fraud, personification and forgery in a scheme in which he solicited more than $1.7 million in investments from friends, neighbours and colleagues.
The business opportunities Nickolas Donovan Ellis presented to the people around him were "a house of cards built on a foundation of deception," a Court of King's Bench justice ruled on Jan. 17.
Ellis was found to have used his professional business experience and purported NHL connections to lure his victims, faked communications between parties to move business along, and sometimes sold the same interest to multiple people.
In total, he scammed eight people between February 2016 and March 2019. Some victims invested in more than one business deal. Three victims lost about $200,000 or more.
"The evidence with respect to many of the elements on most of the counts was circumstantial, but the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming and in each case permits only one reasonable inference," wrote Justice John T. Henderson.
"None of the investment opportunities were real and all were designed to simply extract substantial amounts of money from the complainants for the sole benefit of Mr. Ellis."
FRIENDS, COLLEAGUES VICTIMIZED
Ellis moved to Sherwood Park, east of Edmonton, in 2015.
In October, court heard Ellis had a vast business career, including an executive MBA from Queen's University and roles in a number of mergers and acquisitions.
"Mr. Ellis was highly regarded by those he worked with, including some of the complainants," Henderson noted in his decision.
Ellis began working for Wainbee Canada Inc., a hydraulics business, in 2015 after moving to Sherwood Park. Two years later, he took on the general manager position at Barcol Doors and Windows Ltd.
According to the information presented in court, he became connected to more than half of his victims through these jobs. The other victims were neighbours and friends.
One man – who lost $194,000 investing in a non-existent app Ellis promised Microsoft was positioned to buy – described Ellis as "his best friend."
All had only known Ellis for a "relatively short period of time" before they invested with him.
DYNASTY APP
The app was the earliest and largest of Ellis' five schemes, with three people investing a total of $1.189 million. One friend put nearly $600,000 toward the project; another nearly $400,000.
Ellis testified he had been approached by a software developer, whose last name he could not recall in court, who was raising money for the app. Called "Dynasty," the app was advertised as a subscription service which would give customers access to professional athletes before and after games via chats and streams.
Although Mike Bossy, the retired New York Islanders winger, was never involved in the project, according to an agreed statement of facts, the three investors were introduced to him by Ellis at several events and received emails from a person appearing to be Bossy.
Bossy did not own the email account. It was created shortly after the first dollars were invested in the project and it became inactive after the last payments. Ellis denied creating the account.
Ellis' phone number, however, was used to set up an email account whose user purported to be a lawyer involved in Dynasty. That email address was used to confirm money transfers and provide business updates, including a valuation of Dynasty in 2018 at tens of millions of dollars.
No lawyer by such a name was found in Alberta or Ontario, where he was supposedly from. The combination of evidence led Henderson to believe Ellis pretended to be the legal team.
NHL JERSEY PROJECT
The second largest scheme was an idea to profit off of the NHL replacing Reebok with Adidas as its jersey supplier in 2017.
According to Ellis, he again was approached by a man whose full name he did not know but who was from the "collecting world" and connected to Upper Deck. The plan was to purchase some of the decommissioned Reebok jerseys, have them framed by an Edmonton company, and resell them.
In two years, six people invested a total of $320,000.
Henderson found Ellis sold the same interest to multiple parties and used non-disclosure agreements to keep them from finding out.
He also concluded Ellis was behind a fake email account that purported to be the Edmonton framer involved in the project, which was used to lend authenticity to the deal.
Ellis had previously done private business with the framing company, and told court he talked to the company about the Reebok jersey project. But, the framer never actually signed on.
One victim, who approached Ellis with concerns about the deal in 2018, received $21,000 back, or a little under half of his total contribution.
14 TOTAL CHARGES
In total, Ellis was found guilty of eight counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of using or trafficking a forged document, and three counts of identity fraud.
In another "sham," as Henderson called Ellis' schemes, the fraudster purported to be involved in a project with Upper Deck that had a licensing arrangement for Wayne Gretzky merchandise.
In another, Ellis approached a golf buddy about trying to acquire Barcol from its parent company.
In the last, Ellis took money from an employee for a real estate deal, after telling him Oilers alumni Kevin Lowe and Craig MacTavish were among the others involved.
Ellis told court that after receiving the money, he "gave it to the people that it needed to go to." But Henderson found there was no evidence of that happening.
In the case of the Dynasty app, the justice wrote: "The scheme was elaborate and resulted in almost $1.2 million being deposited into Mr. Ellis’ personal RBC bank accounts. These funds were used primarily to pay Mr. Ellis’ credit card debt or to discharge other of Mr. Ellis’ personal debt obligations. None of the funds were used to purchase or sell any technology to Microsoft or anyone else."
Some of Ellis' victims grew suspicious in 2018 and 2019, eventually reporting him to police.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport application backlog has been 'virtually eliminated' minister says
After months of delays and the federal government saying it moved “heaven and earth” to speed up passport processing, the minister responsible says the backlog in applications has been “virtually eliminated.”
DEVELOPING | Court of Appeal rejects effort to overturn Rogers-Shaw decision
The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected the Competition Bureau's appeal on the Rogers-Shaw deal.
Charge upgraded to manslaughter in 'unprovoked' Toronto attack that left 89-year-old woman dead
The aggravated assault charge against a Toronto man who allegedly pushed an 89-year-woman to her death on a downtown sidewalk has been upgraded to manslaughter.
'Bizarre' fictional COVID-19 report, penned by Preston Manning, resurfaces on social media
The man Alberta is paying $253,000 to find out what went right – and wrong – with the province's pandemic response has already come to his own conclusions in a report published online last spring.
2 Heli-skiers killed, guide injured in avalanche in southeastern B.C.
Two heli-skiers are dead and their guide is recovering in hospital after being caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday.
Four-year-old boy joins Mensa after teaching himself to read as a toddler
A four-year-old boy from southern England who taught himself to read as a toddler is now the U.K.'s youngest Mensa member.
Hudson's Bay to shed 2% of corporate workforce amid 'strategic realignment'
Hudson's Bay is laying off two per cent of its corporate workforce, estimated to be about 250 employees, largely within Canada.
U.S. senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
U.S. senators grilled Ticketmaster Tuesday, questioning whether the company's dominance in the ticketing industry led to its spectacular breakdown last year during a sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
Repatriating Canadian men from Syria? PM says, 'We're looking at it carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has yet to decide if it will appeal or accept a federal court order to repatriate Canadian men who have been jailed in northeastern Syria.
Calgary
-
Motion seeks tougher penalties for catalytic converter thefts
Members of Calgary city council says stiffer penalties may be what it takes to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
2 Heli-skiers killed, guide injured in avalanche in southeastern B.C.
Two heli-skiers are dead and their guide is recovering in hospital after being caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday.
-
Tyler Shandro's Law Society of Alberta conduct hearing underway
A three-day Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations involving the province's justice minister is underway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon scammers used 'suckers list' to target seniors, police say
Saskatoon police have released details into its investigation of a recent string of scams in the city, which is believed to total more than $100,000.
-
'We deserve justice and recognition': Sask. residential school survivors file class action lawsuit
Several survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse residential school have filed a class action lawsuit that aims to get compensation for those who suffered harm while attending the school.
-
Nearly $1M lost in cryptocurrency scams in Swift Current, Maidstone in 2022: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP reported an increase of cryptocurrency frauds last year, leading to nearly $1 million lost in the communities of Swift Current and Maidstone alone.
Regina
-
Regina school resource officer program under review after operating for 43 years
The School Resource Officer (SRO) Program in Regina schools is under review.
-
Man killed, 2 children injured in collision with train: RCMP
A 41-year-old man is dead and two children suffered injuries following a collision between a train and SUV, RCMP said in a release.
-
Driver clocked at 106 km/h on Arcola Avenue fined $753
A motorist was recently handed a $753 fine in Regina after being caught speeding on Arcola Avenue.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm watch in New Brunswick; heavy snow, rain forecast for Maritimes Thursday
A winter storm watch has been issued for northern New Brunswick Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
Two people seriously injured in MacKay Bridge crash; bridge closure leads to major traffic backlog
A collision on the MacKay Bridge in Halifax Tuesday morning sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and closed the bridge, causing major delays for commuters.
-
Halifax council votes to register home of city’s first Black doctor as a heritage property
A motion to register a home that once belonged to Halifax’s first Black doctor as a heritage property has passed unanimously by regional council.
Toronto
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of southern Ontario storm
A snowfall warning has been issued for many parts of southern Ontario with a 'significant' winter storm set to dump up to 20 centimetres of snow.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman stabbed multiple times on downtown Toronto streetcar
A woman has been rushed to the hospital following a stabbing on a streetcar in downtown Toronto.
-
Charge upgraded to manslaughter in 'unprovoked' Toronto attack that left 89-year-old woman dead
The aggravated assault charge against a Toronto man who allegedly pushed an 89-year-woman to her death on a downtown sidewalk has been upgraded to manslaughter.
Montreal
-
Major fire destroys industrial building in Saint-Laurent
More than 100 firefighters were called to an industrial building that was engulfed in flames Monday night in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing from the burning building on Pitfield Boulevard, near Highway 13.
-
Montreal makeup artist receives second Oscar nomination for 'The Whale'
A Quebecer has been nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Whale.' Adrien Morot is among the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
-
Teen seriously injured in attack outside Montreal high school, police seek suspects
Police say a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured following an assault outside a high school in Montreal North on Monday.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 'Significant snowfall' possible for Ottawa on Wednesday
In a snowfall warning, Environment Canada calls for snowfall amounts of up to 15 centimetres, with more for some areas.
-
15-year-old found driving stolen truck near Ottawa
Police in eastern Ontario have charged a 15-year-old they say was found driving a stolen pickup truck.
-
Strike votes planned for more than 120,000 federal workers
Canada's largest public sector union is launching strike votes for more than 120,000 public service workers after the union says talks with the federal government broke down over wages.
Kitchener
-
OPP release video of break-in at Fergus business
Surveillance video showing a break and enter at a Fergus equipment store has been released by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Waterloo region and Guelph could see 15 cm of snow by Thursday morning
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Service disrupted after collision involving LRT train and car in Kitchener
A collision involving an LRT train and a car on Tuesday afternoon led to service disruption in Kitchener on King Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Former TVDSB teacher who skipped court located in northern Ontario: LPS
A former Thames Valley District School Board teacher who failed to show up in court last week for sentencing on child porn charges has been arrested in Sudbury, Ont. according to London police.
-
Body recovered from Six Mile Lake after snowmobiler falls through ice
The body of a 59-year-old man has been recovered after his snowmobile went through the ice on Six Mile Lake.
-
Air Canada customer stunned to learn lost baggage allegedly obtained by charity
An Air Canada customer who tracked her husband’s lost luggage to a public storage facility in Etobicoke, Ont. has been reunited with the bag four and a half months after it went missing. But her search for answers isn't over.
Winnipeg
-
Area of interest at Manitoba landfill has been clear of waste since June: committee
An Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women from a landfill says there hasn't been waste deposited at an area of interest there since last summer.
-
New addiction treatment clinic in Winnipeg will be Indigenous-led, province says
The Manitoba government is putting up close to $900,000 to set up the province's first Indigenous-led Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine clinic.
-
Sarah Polley, Domee Shi among top Canadian Oscar nominees
Hours after learning she had snagged an Oscar nomination for best animated feature, stunned Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi said the nod offered welcome 'validation' that stories led by diverse characters can succeed.
Vancouver
-
2 Heli-skiers killed, guide injured in avalanche in southeastern B.C.
Two heli-skiers are dead and their guide is recovering in hospital after being caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., on Monday.
-
Air Transat shutting down Vancouver operations, over 200 jobs impacted
Air Transat is shutting down its base at Vancouver International Airport, a move the union representing flight attendants says will force more than 200 people to either relocate or lose their jobs.
-
Why Metro Vancouver gas prices are rising again and when they could peak: experts
Gas prices are once again creeping up in Metro Vancouver, with the numbers now sitting above $1.80 per litre.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Saanich teen found more than a month after disappearance
A Saanich, B.C., teenager who had been missing for more than a month, prompting pleas for information from police on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland, has been found safe.
-
Vancouver Island man defrauded $1M from investor, BCSC rules
The British Columbia Securities Commission has concluded that a Sooke, B.C., man defrauded an investor of $1 million by lying to them about the ownership of a well-known hotel.
-
Bamberton quarry expansion should not be subject to environmental review, assessment office says
A preliminary report from British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office says the proposed expansion of the Bamberton quarry near Mill Bay, B.C., should not be subject to an environmental review.