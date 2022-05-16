Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of mother, toddler
Warning: This story contains disturbing details.
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the 2021 deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old son has pleaded guilty to both charges.
Robert Keith Major appeared at provincial court in Hinton, more than 250 kilometres west of Edmonton, Monday morning, as did loved ones of Mchale Busch and her son Noah.
According to an agreed statement of facts, on Sept. 16, 2021, Major sexually assaulted and killed Busch by strangling her. He also mutilated her body, removing several of her organs.
The document also states Major killed 16-month-old Noah by suffocating him to stop his crying.
In 2017, police in Edmonton warned the community that Major, a convicted sex offender, was being released and was at risk of offending again.
At the time of Mchale and Noah's deaths, Major was placed under several court-ordered conditions, including a curfew and a ban from being around children.
Investigators say Major lived in the same apartment complex as Busch, her partner Cody McConnell, and their child.
It is not known when Major moved to Hinton, or if the community there was notified.
In a statement, RCMP said Major had not been subject to any recognizance conditions since July of 2020.
More to come…
With files from The Canadian Press
