Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler

Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.

In May, Major pleaded guilty to killing Mchale Bush, 24, and her 16-month-old son Noah McConnell in Hinton, Alta., on September 16, 2021.

Busch was sexually assaulted and strangled. Her body was then mutilated by Major. He also admitted to strangling McConnell.

Major lived in the same apartment complex as Busch, her son and her partner Cody McConnell.

Major was already a convicted sex offender before the murders, but he was no longer under any "recognizance conditions," RCMP has stated.

In September 2021, McConnell and hundreds of supporters rallied outside of court because they believe the justice system failed to protect his partner and their son. Protesters demanded legislative changes in an attempt to prevent future crimes.

The sentencing hearing starts at 10 a.m. and will include victim impact statements.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alex Antoneshyn